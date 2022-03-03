 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $795,000

Views, views, views, come see this fantastic property located in the highly desirable Sunrise Territory Estates. Take in the beautiful unobstructed views of the Catalina Mountains and city lights as you relax under the covered patio or by the pool and spa. Pool decking redone in 2016 and coated with a cool deck. Interior fully redone in 2015 with high end features including beautiful new floors in the main living spaces, corner cozy beehive fireplace, and custom Plantation shutters. Kitchen boasts quartz counters, gas range, built-in microwave all open to a spacious kitchen nook. Generous sized master suite complete with walk-in closet, dual vanity and access to the backyard. Move in & enjoy the best of Tucson Foothills living!

