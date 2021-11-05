 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $85,000

Fully fenced 2 bedroom & 2 bathroom home! Inside, you will find a spacious living room & a fully equipped kitchen. Split bedrooms allow great privacy! One bedroom offers two closets, while the other one comes with a closet & a private bathroom. Laundry room w/attached cabinets. Covered side patio is perfect to relax. This property proposes a vast yard with mature vegetation. Possibilities to customize & build at will are endless. Home sells as is! Don't miss seeing the potential that lives inside this value. Call today!

