2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $85,000

Rare opportunity to own a 2 bedroom, 1 bath ground floor condo in Echo Ridge 1. Perfect as a winter retreat or year round home. HOA fees include property taxes, water, gas, exterior maintenance, pool, and more... Well maintained unit, HVAC only 2 years old. Comes with one designated covered parking spot #55, right outside your front door. All of this within walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and more. NO RENTALS CASH ONLY CO-OP.

