Rare opportunity to own a 2 bedroom, 1 bath ground floor condo in Echo Ridge 1. Perfect as a winter retreat or year round home. HOA fees include property taxes, water, gas, exterior maintenance, pool, and more... Well maintained unit, HVAC only 2 years old. Comes with one designated covered parking spot #55, right outside your front door. All of this within walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and more. NO RENTALS CASH ONLY CO-OP.
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $85,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Tucson archeologist Deni Seymour says she has found hundreds of 16th century artifacts from the Coronado Expedition at an unexpected spot in Southern Arizona. “It sure sounds like she has a really exciting site,” says another Coronado researcher.
- Updated
Tucson police found the 59-year-old victim in a parking lot with gunshot trauma on Saturday morning.
- Updated
House Speaker Rusty Bowers, a Mesa Republican, quashes bill to allow legislators to overturn election results. He said it's his job to say "no" when others are intimidated.
Seen and heard: Mike Bibby absorbs Arizona-ASU, Wildcats show signs of 'early December' team and add another Pac-12 POW
- Updated
Seen and heard from the No. 4-ranked Arizona Wildcats’ 91-79 win over rival Arizona State on Monday night in Tempe.
- Updated
A series of armed robberies, aggravated assaults, shootings and drug crimes have been attributed to a gang that originated in Tucson, officials say.
- Updated
The Cats lead for more than 34 of the game's 40 minutes, including the entire second half.
- Updated
"I remember playing in little youth basketball tournaments at McKale Center. Coming back now is definitely a dream come true because my dream school has always been the U of A."
- Updated
A man, who officials say presented a "lethal threat," was shot to death by police following a standoff on Interstate 10, north of Tucson.
- Updated
Etienne was cited and released for "Assault with Intent to Injure, Insult, or Provoke," a Class 3 misdemeanor.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Property owners are looking at ways to repurpose big, obsolete spaces with massive parking lots around Tucson and the nation.