 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $850

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $850

Two bedroom and 1 bath unit located in Central Tucson! This charming property has a bright open living room with built in cabinets, kitchen features fridge, stove, and dishwasher. Some upgrades include ceramic tile and fresh paint throughout! Washer and dryer located on premises.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News