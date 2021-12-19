12 inch thick, solid masonry stucco Mediterranean custom built home inspired by true Italian culture on 1.15 acres with mountain views in the highly desirable Casas Adobes Estates. Custom designed wrought-iron double front entry gate. Living room has soaring cathedral ceilings and the imported Italian marble floors greet you when you walk in. Each room has access to patios. Plantation shutters on all windows, custom millwork made by Garigan Enterprises, including solid oak cabinetry in kitchen/two bedrooms and solid walnut cabinetry in master. Four hand Crafted fountains on patios, Grecian sparkling pool, separate patio for the hot tub with privacy shades, recently added wine cellar that can hold over 500 bottles. Must see to appreciate the hand crafted property that was meticulously built
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $874,900
