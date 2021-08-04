2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $89,000

SH zoning with Views, Views, Views!!!
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
To continue viewing content on tucson.com, please sign in with your existing account or subscribe.
We have not been able to find your subscription.
Current Subscriber?
Current Subscriber?
Or
Don't have a subscription?
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog in Subscribe
SH zoning with Views, Views, Views!!!
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
While Tucson is still months away from the official end of the 2021 monsoon season, the city has already received significantly more rain than what 2020's disappointing monsoon season graced us with.
Jacob “Jake” Dindinger, 20, had been working as an EMT for four months and hoped one day to become a firefighter.
A drive through Tucson convinced this restaurateur to ditch his tropical island retirement plans and open an Italian restaurant downtown.
For Star subscribers: The new Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink spot will have a similar menu, including its popular Brussels sprouts dish.
The head-on crash happened early Saturday morning east of Sells.
For Star subscribers: Developers want to build on the success of other shopping centers on Tucson's south side with new apartments and retailers.
For Star subscribers: The average price of a new home in the Tucson market has reached an eye-popping amount not seen here before.
For Star subscribers: Some of Tucson's most interesting watering holes are tucked away in backrooms of restaurants, shops and on hotel rooftops.
For Star subscribers: A spicy staple in Tucson homes is making a comeback while a near-replica hot sauce has already landed on store shelves.
At least six people were injured in the Thursday afternoon attack.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.