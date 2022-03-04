 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $89,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $89,000

Amazing opportunity to own this joyful condo! Pride of ownership! Steps away from the sparkling pool! Affordable comfort on this charming two bedroom, one bathroom place. Recently painted interior, 2nd floor corner unit. On site laundry room plus one assigned parking space. Great central Tucson location, close to downtown, Pima College, bus lines, University of Arizona, Tucson Mall and Interstate 10. MOVE IN READY! You will want to call this, home! Come to our OPEN HOUSE Saturday, Feb. 12 from 2-4pm.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tucson's wild swing in water use — a red flag, or a blip?
Subscriber

Tucson's wild swing in water use — a red flag, or a blip?

  • Updated

For Star subscribers: Recent spikes in water usage, during record-setting hot and dry periods, were very rare for conservation-minded Tucsonans — we've  kept overall water use steady for decades despite population growth. The spikes raise questions about future water demand, and supplies, under climate change.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News