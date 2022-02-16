Amazing opportunity to own this joyful condo! Pride of ownership! Steps away from the sparkling pool! Affordable comfort on this charming two bedroom, one bathroom place. Recently painted interior, 2nd floor corner unit. On site laundry room plus one assigned parking space. Great central Tucson location, close to downtown, Pima College, bus lines, University of Arizona, Tucson Mall and Interstate 10. MOVE IN READY! You will want to call this, home! Come to our OPEN HOUSE Saturday, Feb. 12 from 2-4pm.
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $89,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Various donations are part of effort to clear out the $265 million in left-over wall parts from dormant construction sites along the U.S.-Mexico border. Many materials are going to Tucson's Davis-Monthan Air Force Base for processing.
- Updated
The 41-year-old suspect was traveling northbound on Park Avenue well above the posted speed limit and failed to stop for a red light, striking a pickup truck.
- Updated
Three of the most important people in Barnes' life — her grandmother, Iona Barnes; and boosters/friends Alice Chang and Mark Berman — have all died within the past year.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Dan Marries, news anchor at KOLD, has reported on "mystery booms" in the Tucson area for years. Speculation ranges from sonic booms to secret government tunneling, but the mystery persists.
- Updated
Protesters trying to bring attention to the high number of jail deaths last year blocked traffic and had a "skirmish" with deputies trying to make an arrest in the crowd, officials say.
- Updated
A state Senate panel approved a measure Thursday that could result in the U.S. again suing Arizona over its laws dealing with illegal immigration.
- Updated
It's expected to create 137 new homes but residents opposed it for years, saying new homes would destroy the surrounding landscape and change the character of the neighborhood near South La Cholla Boulevard. and West 36th Street.
- Updated
Out-of-town investors purchased Centre Point Plaza, the shopping center anchored by Food City on Tucson's south side.
- Updated
A 48-year-old from Oregon was shot to death by an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper when he presented a "lethal threat," police say.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Gun smuggling from the U.S. into Mexico is a problem for both countries, as it fuels illegal drug trade in Mexico and into the U.S., and creates a level of violence in Mexico and beyond that pushes people to flee their homes and seek refuge here.