2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $89,900

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $89,900

Well maintained 2 bedroom unit with an extra bonus space off the primary bedroom in desirable Echo Ridge 1. This GROUND FLOOR unit features a newer HVAC system, Hot Water Heater, an Assigned Covered Parking Space (#18), and updated Windows. This could be a cozy little winter getaway or a year round home with a low monthly HOA fee at $268 that includes property taxes, water, gas, exterior building maintenance, grounds maintenance, sparkling swimming pool, and more.... Convenient location close to restaurants, shopping, and recreation. No rentals allowed.... Cash Sales Only.

