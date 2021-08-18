 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $94,900

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $94,900

Very clean north facing double wide home close to all the amenities! Great mountain views from dining and living room. Newly installed water heater. Newly installed carpet with better pad and stain master warranty. Four zone irrigation system. Eight foot ceilings. The low $149 HOA fee includes unlimited golf, tennis, pickleball, shuffleboard, 3 pools, spa, exercise room, trash collection, and a lot more. Also included is the full use of separate buildings for card games, billiards, dances, concerts, educational forums, church services, and other social gatherings. Tucson Estates is a safe and caring community. You own the land, no lot rent!

