 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $94,900

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $94,900

Very nice furnished 1992 single wide in great condition on a large lot! Paver patio and driveway extends across front of home. Nice Trex deck and sitting space on west side. Open light and bright living room to large kitchen with lots of cabinet space. The low $149 HOA fee includes unlimited golf, tennis, pickleball, shuffleboard, 3 pools, spa, exercise room, trash collection, and a lot more. Also included is the full use of separate buildings for card games, billiards, dances, concerts, educational forums, church services, and other social gatherings. Tucson Estates is a safe and caring community. You own the land, no lot rent!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missing Tucson attorney found dead
Local news

Missing Tucson attorney found dead

  • Updated

Chris Straub, 64, of the Pima County Attorney’s Office, was with his wife at a resort near Sedona when he failed to return from an afternoon of fishing Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News