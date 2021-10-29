 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $95,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $95,000

Owner Financing: $15,000 down, 15 year loan, 997.92 payment. Tucson Estates 55+ Retirement Community. Welcoming interior comes w/carpet in all the right places, neutral palette, and several windows that bring in lots of natural light. Well-kept eat-in kitchen is equipped w/plenty of cabinet & counter space. Both bedrooms include a perfectly sized closet. Enjoy your gatherings in this screened-in patio. HOA provides many amenities: pools, spas, golf, tennis, Rec center, shuffleboard and more! Schedule your showing today!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Neighborhood group plots change of course for Oro Valley golf links
Subscriber

Neighborhood group plots change of course for Oro Valley golf links

  • Updated
  • 4 min to read

For Star subscribers: An abandoned golf course could soon find new life as a nature preserve, with impressive views of the Catalina Mountains, “phenomenal native vegetation,” petroglyphs, walking trails and wildlife. First, though, community conservationists must raise $1.8 million in two months to buy it. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News