 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $98,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $98,000

Freshly painted 2 bedroom 2 bath with Arizona room new flooring and brand new gas range. Welcome to the sought after adult community of Tucson Estates. Well maintained neighborhood with tons of amenities. Enjoy the pools, spa, tennis, golfing, putting green, rec center, shuffle board, exercise room all covered by the HOA. Come take a view!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News