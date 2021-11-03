 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $98,900

Tucson Estates 55+ Community - Very nice well maintained home with central AC and a Ramada roof over entire home and additions. Private screened patio in the rear with a second sitting area in the back. The addition added a family room and bedroom. Large eat in kitchen with ample cabinet space. The low HOA fee includes unlimited golf, tennis, pickleball, shuffleboard, 3 pools, spa, exercise room, trash collection, and a lot more. Also included is the full use of separate buildings for card games, billiards, dances, concerts, educational forums, church services, and other social gatherings. Tucson Estates is a safe and caring community. You own the land, no lot rent!

