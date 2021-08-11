 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $99,000

This newly renovated easy living condo in central Tucson will allow you to take advantage of all the bus routes, shopping, and amenities this prime location has to offer with a short commute! This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo features a spacious living room with large windows with beautiful views of the Catalina Mountains. New flooring throughout, newer lighting fixtures, and a brand new tiled bathroom. All of the big stuff is done: Newer HVAC installed in 2020, tankless water heater

