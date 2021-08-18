Turn Key Property with AMAZING VIEWS! Great for renters. New floors, clean, and well maintained. Quiet neighborhood near golf course. Comes fully furnished! Property sold AS-IS For more details, you can view local listing at MLSSAZ.com mls#22117831
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $99,999
