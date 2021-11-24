 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tumacacori - $285,000

2 Bedroom Home in Tumacacori - $285,000

Zoned for commercial use, this property has 1 home that is used as a rental, another building that is used for business purposes and a large double garage as well as a storage building! No HOA involved and prime location on E Frontage Road for visibility! Call for an appointment to preview your next adventure.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News