2 Bedroom Home in Winkelman - $110,000

Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a split floor plan. Great corner lot with amazing mountain views from the covered front porch. The separate 2 car garage is great for storage and comes with its own half bath. There is an attic for that additional storage. Property is fulled fenced. Come see what this wonderful home and quiet area has to offer.

