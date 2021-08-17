2 children shot in midtown tucson, one hospitalized

Two children were injured in a shooting at East Grant Road and North Dodge Boulevard on Tuesday, with one being taken to the hospital for her injuries.

One of the children, identified only as a female juvenile, was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries according to a Tucson Police Department spokesman. The other child, who has not been identified, was treated for injuries on scene and released.

The nature of the shooting is still under investigation, and there are no known suspects and no one in custody at this time. TPD detectives are en route, and police have prohibited car traffic into the area via Grant Road in both directions.

This story is developing.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

