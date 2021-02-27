2 more teens arrested in killing of University of Arizona student

Two more Tucson teens were arrested today in the shooting death of a University of Arizona student, police said.

Roberto Joaquin Camargo and Ruben Young, both 17, were booked into the Pima County jail on Saturday, the Tucson Police Department said. Both were arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting in the Feb. 20 slaying of 20-year-old UA sophomore Forrest Keys.

Keys was was gunned down in a campus parking garage as he walked home about 11 p.m.

Police said the shots were fired by occupants of an older red Cadillac.

The two new arrests come one day after Tucson police announced an initial arrest of another teen as the suspected driver of the Cadillac.

Alonzo Orosco, 17, was arrested Feb. 25 and also was charged on suspicion of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting.

It wasn't immediately clear if one of the two new suspects is the alleged shooter.

Police expect to release further details later today.

Contact reporter Carol Ann Alaimo at 573-4138 or calaimo@tucson.com.

