2 years of COVID: Pandemic exposed Arizona public health problems

For many Arizonans, ubiquitous COVID-19 guidance to “talk to your primary care provider” and to isolate after testing positive was useless advice caused by public health issues that existed long before the pandemic.
“Try calling around to primary care doctors and ask how long it will take to get you in. It’s ridiculous,” said Dr. Frank LoVecchio, an emergency room physician in Phoenix who is the medical director of clinical research at Arizona State University’s College of Health Solutions.
LoVecchio said a “great majority” of patients he treated in the Phoenix hospital emergency rooms where he worked throughout the pandemic did not have a primary care doctor. In many cases, that’s why they were seeking help in the emergency room in the first place. They didn’t know where else to go, he said.
The last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic in Arizona have exposed health problems that health providers in the state have long known: not only is there a shortage of doctors, but there’s a severe dearth of doctors of color to match Arizona’s diverse population.
Public health guidelines often rang hollow for certain underserved populations, including those who work in high-risk, public-facing jobs but live in small homes with multiple family members, making isolation and quarantine all but impossible. The pandemic highlighted a need to tailor messaging to marginalized communities.
Many of the health problems the pandemic laid bare are national issues, and not solely Arizona problems. But Arizona does stand out from other states for its physician shortage, and the latest data from the Association of American Medical Colleges puts the state among the 10 worst in the U.S. for its low rate of active primary care physicians per 100,000 people.
The data is from 2020 and may not account for doctors who quit or took early retirement during the pandemic. As of 2020, 34.3% of active Arizona physicians were 60 and older, the data says.
Lacking access to regular, preventive health care can lead to a higher burden of untreated chronic disease and put people at higher risk if they are infected with a virus such as SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19.
“COVID has really been the great unveiler both in Arizona and nationally in terms of exposing the reality of things with respect to ongoing public health crises,” Dr. Farshad Fani Marvasti, a Phoenix physician and associate professor at the University of Arizona College of Medicine-Phoenix.
“One major one is just the pandemic of chronic disease — that’s a slow pandemic if you will, as some people have termed it.”
Another problem is systemic, structural discrimination that existed before COVID-19 across the United States, “but COVID was basically there to exacerbate and expose the already ongoing public health crisis of racism,” Marvasti said.
Health advice telling Arizonans who test positive for COVID-19 to isolate away from loved ones was not helpful to many of the minority and economically disadvantaged patients that Phoenix endocrinologist Dr. Ricardo Correa has treated as medical director at a clinic for underserved people called PACH, Phoenix Allies for Community Health.
Correa saw patients who had COVID-19, or who had been exposed to someone who had it, and did not have enough paid sick time to stay at home for prolonged periods of time. Some lived in close quarters without space to isolate.
“How can you quarantine when you live in a room with 10 other people?” he said.
Here are seven major public health problems in Arizona the pandemic exposed:
1. Not enough Latino and Native American doctors
Nearly 7% of Arizona’s 18,343 active physicians in 2020 identified as being of Hispanic, Latino or Spanish origin, per the AAMC’s latest report. While that’s one of the highest percentages of Hispanic, Latino or Spanish origin physicians of any state in the U.S., it’s hardly representative, given that nearly 32% of Arizona’s population identifies as Hispanic or Latino, according to 2021 U.S. Census numbers.
The difference also is stark for Native Americans, who comprise less than 1% of Arizona’s active physician workforce, even though Native Americans and Alaska Natives are 5.3% of the state population, according to the most recent AAMC and census data.
Black and Brown minority populations in Arizona have a generally higher level of mistrust in the health system than non-minority groups, whether it’s because of language problems, fear of immigration authorities, or cultural differences from White doctors, who are a majority in Arizona and the U.S., Correa said.
“You need more people with cultural similarities, people from the Black and Brown communities in the (health care) workforce,” Correa said. “Increasing underrepresented minorities in medicine will give trust. ... You need to start from elementary school, making them understand that they can be physicians or health care workers in the future.”
He emphasized language barriers that can’t always be fixed with a Spanish translator and said health providers of color are needed from a diverse array of perspectives.
“Hispanic or Latinx is an ethnicity that has multiple differences. It’s not the same thing when you talk to a Mexican American than when you talk to a Cuban American than when you talk to a Puerto Rican American,” he said.
“You need to have an understanding of the culture to take care of the underlying, chronic conditions.”
Registered nurses Danielle Coates (left) and Alex Clark tend to a patient in one of the COVID-19 units at Valleywise Health Medical Center in Phoenix on Jan. 14, 2021. Much of the hospital has been converted to handle COVID-19 patients and they like many other hospitals throughout Maricopa County are at or near capacity.
2. Too much chronic disease
The burden of chronic disease is an issue in Arizona and across the U.S. A 2020 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issue brief found that 51.8% of U.S. adults had at least one of 10 selected diagnosed chronic condition, including asthma, diabetes, hypertension, stroke and weak or failing kidneys, and 27.2% of U.S. adults had multiple chronic conditions.
“We lead the world in chronic disease. Six out of every 10 adult have a chronic medical condition. Conditions like obesity, diabetes, heart disease, cancer — having one of these conditions puts you at a disproportionately higher risk of having more severe illness and death from a COVID-19 infection,” Marvasti said.
“We have so many people who have chronic disease in the U.S. and Arizona is quite typical.”
At least one in 10 Arizonans has diabetes, and about 30% of Arizona adults is considered obese with a body mass index of 30 or more, according to the United Health Foundation. Both those conditions put patients are higher risk for poor outcomes from COVID-19.
A 2018 study by researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Gillings School of Global Public Health found that only 12% of Americans are what the study authors deemed “metabolically healthy,” which they defined as having optimal levels of five factors: blood glucose, triglycerides, high-density lipoprotein cholesterol, blood pressure and waist circumference, without the need for medications.
3. A lack of health literacy
Misinformation has been a problem throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in Arizona, to an extent that it has threatened public health, Marvasti said.
“We didn’t expect that partisan politics and misinformation would dictate so much of public health policy. I don’t think we expected that but we realize now that partisan politics actually can be deadly, as can misinformation,” Marvasti said.
“I think we had a lot of preventable cases and a lot of preventable deaths in Arizona and a lot of it also had to do with these politics of division. It’s almost like an anti-science undercurrent here in Arizona politics.”
The sources of information that people chose to trust was a huge factor during COVID-19, said Maiya Block Ngaybe, a doctoral student in public health at the University of Arizona and project coordinator for the UA’s Alliance for Vaccine Literacy. The alliance is a research group that started in 2019, before the pandemic began, but its recent work has focused on COVID-19.
Arizona has trailed the national rate for COVID-19 vaccine uptake throughout the pandemic. But not every unvaccinated person is adamantly against vaccines. Rather, there is a nuanced spectrum, Ngaybe said.
“There is a mix of individualism and a complacency factor,” she said. “Definitely confidence was the major issue when it came to the vaccine, especially more recently. There are many factors at play. Some of them are psychological. Others are logistical.”
One answer to improving vaccine literacy, Ngaybe said, is empowering individuals to make up their own minds, which can help to dispel myths within communities. One way to do that is community-based public health research, where community members are directly involved in both research and interventions, she said.
“Trust is not just built off of information and knowledge and education. Trust is so individually formed, by your community, your social factors, your culture,” she said.
“A lot of people don’t understand the science but there’s so much more to it because even people who understand the science are still choosing not to get vaccinated. ... There’s something else deeper under the surface that’s driving vaccine hesitancy in communities.”
4. A primary care doctor shortage
As of 2020, Arizona had about 5,800 active primary care physicians, which is a rate of 80.2 doctors per 100,000 people, per the AAMC data. In both Massachusetts and Vermont, the rate is more than 130 active primary care physicians per 100,000 people; the U.S. average rate is 94.4.
The United Health Foundation’s 2021 “America’s Health Rankings” report found that a “low prevalence of having a dedicated health care provider” was one of the three biggest health challenges in Arizona, along with a low rate of high school graduation and a high “economic hardship” score.
Medical equipment used for infusions is seen in the room of a COVID-19 patient in one of the COVID-19 units at Valleywise Health Medical Center in Phoenix on Jan. 14, 2021. Much of the hospital has been converted to handle COVID-19 patients and they like many other hospitals throughout Maricopa County are at or near capacity.
5. Distrust and fear of the health care system
Distrust of the health care system often comes from fears about the financial side of health care, including medical bills that can turn people off of ever wanting to go to the doctor or hospital for any reason, unless it’s a life-threatening situation.
About 11% of Arizonans don’t have health insurance, according to the most recently available data. Other Arizonans are underinsured with unaffordable copayments and deductibles, which can also lead to a mentality of avoiding health care.
Some immigrant families are suspicious of health care for other reasons. In the early months of the pandemic when there was a shortage of COVID-19 tests, health providers at the PACH clinic in Phoenix were sending patients to large testing centers, but some were afraid to go, Correa said.
They were fearful of reports that officials from Immigration and Customs Enforcement and that police officers might be there, he said.
“They are very afraid of the police,” he said. “They were not getting tested.”
At the beginning of the pandemic, there was also an updated federal “public charge” rule that frightened people in families that included one or more immigrants, Correa said.
“They didn’t want to go to the hospital. They didn’t want it to affect their status and they died at home,” Correa said.
The Trump administration rule broadened the government’s ability to penalize immigrants seeking green cards if they used taxpayer-funded programs such as housing assistance, food stamps and Medicaid, which is a government health insurance program for low-income people. The Biden administration has since done away with the updated rule
6. Income inequality
In Arizona, Correa sees chronic diseases at the Phoenix PACH clinic disproportionately affecting minority communities, who tend to earn lower wages and live in unsafe neighborhoods.
The food at food banks is often high in carbohydrates and can contribute to obesity, Correa said. And it’s difficult to exercise if you work two jobs, live in a neighborhood where it’s not safe to exercise outside, and you can’t afford to join a gym, he said.
“Underrepresented minorities have less access to health care,” Correa said. “And this will exacerbate any other problem that comes along, like another pandemic, another infectious disease.”
The latest U.S. Census data shows the poverty rate in Arizona as of 2021 was 12.8%, which is higher than the national rate of 11.4%. The federal poverty rate is defined as an annual income of $13,590 or less per year for an individual and $27,750 or less for a family of four.
7. Racial inequality
Some communities across the U.S, including Pima County in southern Arizona, have taken the step of publicly declaring that racial and ethnic inequality is a public health crisis. The resolution, passed by the Pima County Board of Supervisors in December 2020, says that income inequality is a public health crisis, too.
Publicly acknowledging how racial inequality affects health increases awareness and helps secure more funds and resources to directly combat it in various institutions, ranging from education to the legal system, the UA’s Marvasti said.
The Pima County resolution, among other things, pledged continuing support of a grant-funded initiative to reduce chronic diseases disproportionately impacting Native Americans and Hispanics, and it also called for ensuring equity in the COVID-19 pandemic response and recovery.
In a letter to the Pima County Board of Supervisors supporting the resolution, Lydia Aranda, Chicano Por La Cause Southern Arizona president, wrote that while COVID-19 did not cause health inequities, it both exacerbated and created awareness about them.
“In our collective work as a community and public servants we have learned that systemic discrimination and poverty are real, and negatively impact the social factors that determine a person’s health,” she wrote.
“These factors also affect access to safe, attainable housing, better jobs, quality education, environmental justice, affordable health care and overall wellness.”