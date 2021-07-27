 Skip to main content
2020 graduating TUSD seniors get a chance to walk in 2021

2020 graduates of Tucson Unified School District high schools who missed out on walking at commencement due to COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the 2020 school year got the opportunity in 2021 at a special ceremony at Tucson Convention Center on Tuesday. Even with planned COVID-19 precautions, the Pima County Health Department could not support traditional ceremonies that had been postponed until late June 2020, so the district was forced to cancel them.

About 180 graduating seniors were expected to take part in Tuesday's ceremony.

