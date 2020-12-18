2020 Man of the Year

Adam Ragan Sunnyside USD and Pima Community College
In his classroom and in the community, Adam Ragan proves himself to be a fierce advocate. Adam worked with the late Richard Elías to pass Arizona's fir st-ever ban on youth conversion therapy; helped develop the TLC Youth Center and spearheaded much of its fundraising; served on several TUSD committees; and was appointed to several City Commissions. In his day job as a teacher, he's the English department co-lead and union site rep. He works with district leadership as a trusted teacher leader to ensure safe schools and rigorous curricula. A proud union member, Adam also is co-chair of the César Chávez Coalition. At just 36, he's the longest continually elected member of the PCDP Executive Committee. He recently joined the Alliance Fund Board. Adam was the first-ever openly LGBTQ candidate for the TUSD Governing Board. Adam holds a BA in Linguistics and an MA in English, both from ASU. He is a certified K-12 teacher and college writing faculty. His other significant connections:
• Rainbow Crosswalk, Tucson
• Incoming ITL for SHS ELA Department
• Elected 1 of 2 delegates to 2020 NEA Representative Assembly
• Elected delegate for AEA Delegate Assembly
• Elected Executive Committee of Pima County Democratic Party
• Past Vice Chair of PCDP LGBTQ Caucus
