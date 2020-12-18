2020 Mentor of the Year

Judge Raner C. Collins grew up in a segregated Arkansas and came to Arizona for law school. In 19 98 he was nominated by President Bill Clinton to a seat on the United States District Court for the District of Arizona. He was confirmed by the Senate and received commission August of that year. In 2013 he became chief judge, the first African American to serve in that position. According to Isaac Rothschild, his nominator, Judge Collins used the issues he faced in his life as motivation to empathize with those who appear in front of him. He began his career at the Pima County Attorney's Office, where he earned a reputation for reasonably addressing issues that did not have good outcomes. As a judge he understands that most of the individuals who appear before him are facing one of the biggest days of their life. He takes that responsibility seriously and personally and communicates that responsibility to the law clerks that he trains and mentors. He cares about those he mentors on both a personal and professional level, always making himself available to discuss any issues that arise in their lives, while also discussing personal and professional decisions that he is working through. He focuses on creating opportunities for people that he can assist with and where his guidance will create a lasting impact. His nominator writes, 'I have been very fortunate to have him as a friend and mentor as I have grown professionally.'