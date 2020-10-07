2020 Star Opinion: Ford for Pima County Treasurer

PIMA COUNTY TREASURER
Beth Ford (R) vs. Brian Bickel (D)
Beth Ford is running for her sixth term as Pima County Treasurer and should retain the office. She’s been a steady hand in a position that we think requires not only managerial skills but detailed public sector financial knowledge. Ford is a CPA and has 20 years experience in the office, which, in this kind of operational office — collecting tax payments and disbursing funds — is valuable.
Brian Bickel has some good ideas to improve customer service, but we don’t think that’s weighty enough to forego Beth Ford’s accumulated expertise.
