2020 Star Opinion: Pima County Treasurer

2020 Star Opinion: Pima County Treasurer

  • Updated

Beth Ford (R) vs. Brian Bickel (D)

Beth Ford is running for her sixth term as Pima County Treasurer and should retain the office. She has been a steady hand in a position that we think requires not only managerial skills but detailed public sector financial knowledge. Ford is a CPA and has 20 years experience in the office, which, in this kind of operational office — collecting tax payments and disbursing funds — is valuable.

Brian Bickel has some good ideas to improve customer service, but we don’t think that’s weighty enough to forgo Beth Ford’s accumulated expertise.

