2020 Woman of the Year

Dr. Felina Cordova-Marks, University of Arizona Cancer Center
Dr. Felina Cordova-Marks is currently a postdoctoral fellow with the University of Arizona Cancer Center focusing on the science of cancer health disparities. She has a DrPH from the College of Public Health (COPH) at the UA in Family, Child Health. Felina's research focus, both during her doctorate research and now with the Cancer Center, is on caregiving and its impacts on both the caregivers and their families, particularly for American Indian caregivers and for cancer patients. Throughout her academic career (undergraduate, graduate, and postgraduate years) Felina has emphasized both the science of public health and the need for active community engagement. As such, she regularly presents to communities and organizations about her research, with 10 invited presentations over the last year as well as an active publication record, with eight articles published in the last five years with five as first author. Recent accomplishments:
• Named as a UA College of Life Sciences 'Difference Maker' in April 2020 for her work to organize relief and supplies efforts to indigenous communities in AZ
• Lead author on the AZ Town Hall Report 2019 Chapter 'Spotlight on American Indians in Arizona'
• 2019 National Native American 40 under 40 award, American Indian Center for Economic Development
• 2017 UA Centennial Award, Doctoral Student
• Founder of Indigenous Volunteers and Tucson Volunteers
• Member, Hopi Education and Endowment Fund Board, Hopi Education and Endowment Fund, Kykotsmovi, AZ
• As President of UA AIIHA American Indian Indigenous Health Alliance (AIIHA) in 2015, created the Dr Fileberto Lopez Scholarship for Native UA students majoring in the health sciences
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!