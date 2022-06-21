 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2020

  • Updated

Josh Green

Picking first: Minnesota Timberwolves

Their selection: Anthony Edwards, forward, Georgia

Arizona Wildcats selected: 

  • Josh Green (1st round, 18th overall, Dallas Mavericks)
  • Zeke Nnaji (1st round, 22nd overall, Denver Nuggets)
  • Nico Mannion (2nd round, 48th overall, Golden State Warriors)

He said it: "It's a star-struck moment. I think it's one of those moments, you don't know what emotion to really express. Being with my family, it's awesome. It's something I dreamed of during my whole entire life. For it to really happen is amazing. Obviously, it would have been cool to be in person, but this will never happen again." — Green

