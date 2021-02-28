2021 Tucson Festival of Books is a not-to-be missed opportunity for kids and teens

The Tucson Festival of Books’ virtual festival offers kids and teens exciting options ranging from comics and dragons to fantasy worlds and social issues. The three stages for kids and teens are live sessions with opportunities to interact virtually with authors and illustrators.
The TUSD Children/Teen Stage features interactive sessions and workshops such as a panel of Rick Riordan Presents authors, including Roshani Chokski, who writes the bestselling “Aru Shah” series, and a GraphixCon celebrating graphic novels with authors including Tom Angleberger of “Origami Yoda” fame. Fans of Tui T. Sutherland’s “Wings on Fire” dragons can join her solo session to hear about her plans for the series.
Adam Ward, a Lego master, is conducting a virtual tour of his studio and sharing building tips from “Brick x Brick,” while Kate Bieberdorf is doing a live chemistry demonstration from her Kate the Chemist series. John Gallagher is teaching a drawing workshop on comics and the popular Illustrator Draw-Off session led by Adam Rex is a virtual drawing contest with children offering suggestions through chat.
The Helios Educational Foundation Stage features panels of picture-book and middle-grade authors and illustrators, including longtime favorite Kevin Henkes. Caldecott Award winners Matt de la Peña, Christian Robinson, Matthew Cordell and Phillip Stead share their insights on story and imagination. Three Indigenous authors talk about their books with Heartdrum, a new initiative to publish Native books by Native authors. Join David Bowles, Van Hoang and Daniel José Older on fantasy journeys of adventure and conflict, along with other panels on cultural identity, hope and comfort and healing.
The third stage, sponsored by the Stocker Foundation, features panels of young adult authors, including a solo by Scott Westerfeld of “Uglies” and “Impostors” fame. Two panels feature major names in fantasy, including Melissa de la Cruz, Adam Silvera, Alexandra Bracken and Hafsah Faisal. Neal Shusterman, Gene Luen Yang and Andrew Maraniss explore the intersections of equity with sports.
Omar Mohamed and Victoria Jamieson share the reality of life in a refugee camp in “When Stars Are Scattered” and their special connection with Tucson, while other panels explore survival and hope, speaking up, and love and secrets.
Don’t miss the opportunity to interact with these award-winning authors and illustrators. Links to the sessions will be on the Tucson Festival of Books website at the time of the festival.
Kathy G. Short is director of Worlds of Words in the College of Education at the University of Arizona.