2022 elections: Candidate questionnaire: Amy Petersmarck for Sahuarita Unified School Governing Board

School Board Member for a school in Tucson Other relevant qualifications: For the past thirteen years, I have served in various volunteer positions in support of our students, to include, booster club officer and member; fundraising committee chair and member; classroom parent activities coordinator; and PTO member. Two years ago, I initiated and continue to coordinate the “Alpha Award” at Walden Grove High School which honors a fabulous teacher each quarter.

1. What do you see as the most important issue to address and how would you address it?

The most important issue facing our schools today is school safety. I recently attended the Sahuarita Unified School District (SUSD) Safety Community Conversation Meeting, and it is evident the district continues to make great strides to keep our children safe; however, more steps should be taken to protect those who are most precious to us. As a school board member, I would work to ensure mandatory safety training is provided to all teachers, staff, and administrators, as well ensure students are educated on safety protocols.

2. Why should voters choose you, rather than other candidates?

Voters should choose me over other candidates because my husband and I have lived in the amazing community of Sahuarita for over twenty years. We have watched the community grow and have had the pleasure of enjoying the amenities, participating in the amazing activities, and meeting so many fantastic people, who we have the privilege to call our friends. There is just no place that we would rather be! We have two sons in school in the Sahuarita Unified School District (SUSD) who are in eleventh and seventh grade this year. I have had the joy of being actively involved in their educational journeys, and serving others, since my oldest was in preschool. My wonderful experiences include serving as a booster club officer and member; fundraising committee chair and member; classroom parent activities coordinator; and PTO member. Two years ago, I initiated and continue to coordinate the “Alpha Award” at Walden Grove High School which honors a fabulous teacher each quarter. I have also had the privilege of serving others by being employed as a Human Resources Specialist and supervisor for the Federal government for over twenty-five years. My career has provided me with the opportunity to serve as a teacher, trainer, and mentor to others. Additionally, to sustain the backbone of our democracy and ensure elections are a success, I serve as an election pole worker. It is truly my passion and honor to serve others!

For the past five years, I have been a school board member, as well as president, of a school board in Tucson. This time has provided me with many moments of enlightenment and valuable experience for which I will be forever grateful! Now I feel it is my duty and also the time for me to step-up, put my best foot forward, and serve our fantastic local community as best as I can, as a member of the SUSD Governing Board. A solid, quality education is so vital for our children! It is truly one of the rare things in life that can never be taken away from you. It would be an honor and a privilege to serve the Sahuarita community, and bring what is most important to the community, to the school board! For our children’s tomorrow, I ask voters to please put their trust in me and place their mark next to my name, Amy Petersmarck, on November 8th. Thank you so much!

3. Could you please provide a list of the people and organizations that have endorsed you?

I have lived in the Sahuarita community for over twenty years. Family, friends, and acquaintances who live in the community are in support of me as a candidate for school board. However, school boards must represent and be responsive to the educational needs and concerns of the entire community. Thus, I have not sought the endorsement of a specific organization.