2022 elections: Candidate questionnaire: Edward D. Buster for Vail School Governing Board

Basic biographical information:

Name: Edward D. Buster

Office they are seeking: Vail School Governing Board

Vail School Governing Board

Age: 55

City of residence: Corona de Tucson/Vail

Occupation: Security Professional

Education: BS, Business Administration, UA-Eller

Previous elected office: Corona de Tucson Fire District Board Member

Other relevant qualifications: I retired from the United States Air Force as Chief of Operations and Personnel. Since retirement, I have enjoyed a successful career in the field of safety, security, fraud, and risk management. Currently, I am the Project Manager of Physical Security for the City of Tucson, Tucson Water Department. I possess a 16-year track record of successful volunteerism throughout Pima County communities. Some of those positions include president, Corona de Tucson Community Alliance; former chair, serving second term on Pima County Library Advisory Board (played instrumental role in bringing W. Anne Gibson-Esmond Station Library to Vail); former commissioner of Pima County Bond Advisory Committee; chair, Southeast Regional Council – CdT; Vail Preservation Society’s – Vail Connects Board, Corona Cares Board; and served on multiple Vail Unified School District boards, councils, committees including Vail School District Foundation, former member of Citizens of Vail for Education, and more. Above all, my crowning achievement is as a proud VUSD parent.

1. What do you see as the most important issue to address and how would you address it?

Teacher and staff retention is an ongoing nationwide concern that requires strong focus on many factors like school characteristics and teacher demographics that affect whether teachers stay in their schools, move to different school districts, or completely depart the profession. I look forward to further working with our governing board, collaborating with educators, assisting administrators, and total stakeholders to adopt or design professional supports that strengthen teachers’ sense of purpose, career development, and effectiveness. I will encourage teachers to voice their opinions to help nurture stronger learning where teachers’ influence and sense of belonging is increased for review of strategies lowering barriers that make it harder for teachers to do their jobs. I will review forward thinking initiatives and strategies to attract new teachers, retain experienced ones, and celebrate top performance through the creation of incentive payments.

2. Why should voters choose you, rather than other candidates?

I have gleaned a lifetime of professional and personal experiences culminating in the knowledge, passion, and commitment to our communities, our people, and our school district. I will utilize every resource to ensure great teachers and staff are hired, developed, and retained to do the hard work of ensuring every stakeholder’s voice is heard and every VUSD student gains the best education to ensure their future success in our ever-evolving technology-based and globalized economy.

3. Could you please provide a list of the people and organizations that have endorsed you?

The Vail Parent Network

Calvin and Nancy Baker – Retired VUSD Superintendent

Micah Mortensen – Benson Superintendent, former VUSD Principal, and Vail Resident

J.J. Lamb – President & CEO Vail Preservation Society

Leslie Shechter – Retired VUSD teacher after 31 years

Rob and Ellen Samuelsen – President/CEO of Smallstart Ventures Incorporated

Laurie Emery – Retired VUSD Principal of OVMS

Kathleen McNaboe – Retired VUSD Special Education Director

Debbie King – Retired VUSD Governing Board for 16 years

Mark Tate – Retired VUSD Board Member and Lynnette Tate

Bruce and Sandy Whitehouse – Retired CdT Fire Chief and Former CdT Fire Board Chair

Steffanie Stark – Former GM of Greater Vail Community ReSources

Catherine Byars – Founder of Vail Parent Network and Brian Byars

Stacy Winstryg – COVE Chair, President of Vail School District Foundation, and Founder of Vail Parent Network and Sig Winstryg

Rob Sanchez – Vail School District Foundation Board Member

Steve & Carol Langford – Make a difference Day Committee and Vail Serves Vail

Jeff Logsdon – Pastor Hope Church and former President of Greater Vail Area Chamber of Commerce

Matt & Tanya Hoose – Former Citizens of Vail for Education chair

Kiki Ngo – Citizens of Vail for Education Board Member

Cole & Carol Thies – Vail Family University

Margaret Burkholder – Retired VUSD Governing Board Member for 12 years

Bob & Sandra Mooney – Mooney Insurance Agency, 25-year Vail Resident

Mike Fester – Former OVMS Principal

Ron Burton – Former VUSD Employee

Connie Erickson – Retired VUSD Principal

Stuart Douglass – Former President of Vail School Board Foundation

