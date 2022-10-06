 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 elections: Candidate questionnaire: Edward D. Buster for Vail School Governing Board

  • Updated

Basic biographical information:

  • Name: Edward D. Buster 
  • Office they are seeking: Vail School Governing Board
  • Age: 55 
  • City of residence: Corona de Tucson/Vail 
  • Occupation: Security Professional 
  • Education: BS, Business Administration, UA-Eller 
  • Previous elected office: Corona de Tucson Fire District Board Member 
  • Other relevant qualifications: I retired from the United States Air Force as Chief of Operations and Personnel. Since retirement, I have enjoyed a successful career in the field of safety, security, fraud, and risk management. Currently, I am the Project Manager of Physical Security for the City of Tucson, Tucson Water Department. I possess a 16-year track record of successful volunteerism throughout Pima County communities. Some of those positions include president, Corona de Tucson Community Alliance; former chair, serving second term on Pima County Library Advisory Board (played instrumental role in bringing W. Anne Gibson-Esmond Station Library to Vail); former commissioner of Pima County Bond Advisory Committee; chair, Southeast Regional Council – CdT; Vail Preservation Society’s – Vail Connects Board, Corona Cares Board; and served on multiple Vail Unified School District boards, councils, committees including Vail School District Foundation, former member of Citizens of Vail for Education, and more. Above all, my crowning achievement is as a proud VUSD parent. 

1. What do you see as the most important issue to address and how would you address it?

Teacher and staff retention is an ongoing nationwide concern that requires strong focus on many factors like school characteristics and teacher demographics that affect whether teachers stay in their schools, move to different school districts, or completely depart the profession. I look forward to further working with our governing board, collaborating with educators, assisting administrators, and total stakeholders to adopt or design professional supports that strengthen teachers’ sense of purpose, career development, and effectiveness. I will encourage teachers to voice their opinions to help nurture stronger learning where teachers’ influence and sense of belonging is increased for review of strategies lowering barriers that make it harder for teachers to do their jobs. I will review forward thinking initiatives and strategies to attract new teachers, retain experienced ones, and celebrate top performance through the creation of incentive payments. 

2. Why should voters choose you, rather than other candidates?

I have gleaned a lifetime of professional and personal experiences culminating in the knowledge, passion, and commitment to our communities, our people, and our school district. I will utilize every resource to ensure great teachers and staff are hired, developed, and retained to do the hard work of ensuring every stakeholder’s voice is heard and every VUSD student gains the best education to ensure their future success in our ever-evolving technology-based and globalized economy. 

3. Could you please provide a list of the people and organizations that have endorsed you?

The Vail Parent Network 

Calvin and Nancy Baker – Retired VUSD Superintendent 

Micah Mortensen – Benson Superintendent, former VUSD Principal, and Vail Resident 

J.J. Lamb – President & CEO Vail Preservation Society 

Leslie Shechter – Retired VUSD teacher after 31 years 

Rob and Ellen Samuelsen – President/CEO of Smallstart Ventures Incorporated 

Dana Staggs 

Laurie Emery – Retired VUSD Principal of OVMS 

Kathleen McNaboe – Retired VUSD Special Education Director 

Debbie King – Retired VUSD Governing Board for 16 years 

Jami Salyers 

Mark Tate – Retired VUSD Board Member and Lynnette Tate 

JV Nyman 

Bruce and Sandy Whitehouse – Retired CdT Fire Chief and Former CdT Fire Board Chair 

Steffanie Stark – Former GM of Greater Vail Community ReSources 

Jean & Brad Peglow 

Catherine Byars – Founder of Vail Parent Network and Brian Byars 

Stacy Winstryg – COVE Chair, President of Vail School District Foundation, and Founder of Vail Parent Network and Sig Winstryg 

Rob Sanchez – Vail School District Foundation Board Member 

Steve & Carol Langford – Make a difference Day Committee and Vail Serves Vail 

Jeff Logsdon – Pastor Hope Church and former President of Greater Vail Area Chamber of Commerce 

Matt & Tanya Hoose – Former Citizens of Vail for Education chair 

Kiki Ngo – Citizens of Vail for Education Board Member 

Cole & Carol Thies – Vail Family University 

Sid & Tina Henderson 

Dan & Tanya Korth 

Chris & Aubry Wilkes 

Jillian Slade – Former VUSD Teacher 

Kyle & Cathy Estes 

Clint & Lis Bell 

Hyte & Jennifer Johnson 

Margaret Burkholder – Retired VUSD Governing Board Member for 12 years 

Bob & Sandra Mooney – Mooney Insurance Agency, 25-year Vail Resident 

Jacob & Colette Campbell  

Justin & Hannah Walker 

Mike Fester – Former OVMS Principal 

Ron Burton – Former VUSD Employee 

Ben & Sierra Turner 

Steve & Jen Cox 

Chris & Michelle Salvagio 

MaRico Tippett – Founder of Vail Parent Network 

Linda Feltheim – Founder of Vail Parent Network and Scott Feltheim 

Karl & Sheri Toledo 

Robert & Cassie Fuller 

Devin & Haley Estes 

Keeley Hurley 

Craig Anderson 

Ernie & Kathy Mattern 

Joe & Jenn Marseglia 

Matt & Tara Schilb 

Janette Akins 

Connie Erickson – Retired VUSD Principal 

Mark & Amanda Biagi 

Del Freeborn 

Jason & Nancy Davis 

Javier Olono & Brittney Davis-Olono 

Raymond & Lupe Romero 

Joe & Gigi Annunziato 

Taber Bingham 

Jean Vickers Crawford & John Crawford 

Marcia Johnson 

Chuck & Heather Bersbach 

Stuart Douglass – Former President of Vail School Board Foundation 

Andre’ & Keri Mixon 

Glenn & Sherri Wilcock 

Jeremy Kelly 

Lance & Sharon Brown 

Jeremy & Ginny Graves 

Justin & Reyna Peery 

Kevin & Allison Minch 

Devin Pratt 

Dan & Stacy Lowe 

Karleene Talley 

Brandon & Kathy King 

Cindi Carson – Retired VUSD Teacher 

Noel & Courtney Ragen 

Carrie Burdon – Former VUSD Teacher 

Diego & Amy Vargas 

Eric & Heather Dobrynski 

Lisa Higgins 

Pam Gorecki 

Lora Irby 

Nicole Whitt 

Jason & Judy Powell 

Casey Stockdale 

Jeremy & Shannon Jelle 

Crystal Stark – Former VUSD Music Teacher 

David Hook – Pastor Christ Lutheran Vail Church 

Bob Riel 

Chris and Andrea Blac 

Rick & Holly Radinsky 

James & Jennifer Barrett 

Sara Brown, Opinion Coordinator at the Arizona Daily Star Newsroom working with editorial, features, business and metro. sbbrown@tucson.com, 520-807-8466. Twitter: @sbrownarizona. Facebook: sbrownarizona.

