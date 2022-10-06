2022 elections: Candidate questionnaire: Edward D. Buster for Vail School Governing Board

Basic biographical information:
- Name: Edward D. Buster
- Office they are seeking: Vail School Governing Board
- Age: 55
- City of residence: Corona de Tucson/Vail
- Occupation: Security Professional
- Education: BS, Business Administration, UA-Eller
- Previous elected office: Corona de Tucson Fire District Board Member
- Other relevant qualifications: I retired from the United States Air Force as Chief of Operations and Personnel. Since retirement, I have enjoyed a successful career in the field of safety, security, fraud, and risk management. Currently, I am the Project Manager of Physical Security for the City of Tucson, Tucson Water Department. I possess a 16-year track record of successful volunteerism throughout Pima County communities. Some of those positions include president, Corona de Tucson Community Alliance; former chair, serving second term on Pima County Library Advisory Board (played instrumental role in bringing W. Anne Gibson-Esmond Station Library to Vail); former commissioner of Pima County Bond Advisory Committee; chair, Southeast Regional Council – CdT; Vail Preservation Society’s – Vail Connects Board, Corona Cares Board; and served on multiple Vail Unified School District boards, councils, committees including Vail School District Foundation, former member of Citizens of Vail for Education, and more. Above all, my crowning achievement is as a proud VUSD parent.
1. What do you see as the most important issue to address and how would you address it?
Teacher and staff retention is an ongoing nationwide concern that requires strong focus on many factors like school characteristics and teacher demographics that affect whether teachers stay in their schools, move to different school districts, or completely depart the profession. I look forward to further working with our governing board, collaborating with educators, assisting administrators, and total stakeholders to adopt or design professional supports that strengthen teachers’ sense of purpose, career development, and effectiveness. I will encourage teachers to voice their opinions to help nurture stronger learning where teachers’ influence and sense of belonging is increased for review of strategies lowering barriers that make it harder for teachers to do their jobs. I will review forward thinking initiatives and strategies to attract new teachers, retain experienced ones, and celebrate top performance through the creation of incentive payments.
2. Why should voters choose you, rather than other candidates?
I have gleaned a lifetime of professional and personal experiences culminating in the knowledge, passion, and commitment to our communities, our people, and our school district. I will utilize every resource to ensure great teachers and staff are hired, developed, and retained to do the hard work of ensuring every stakeholder’s voice is heard and every VUSD student gains the best education to ensure their future success in our ever-evolving technology-based and globalized economy.
3. Could you please provide a list of the people and organizations that have endorsed you?
The Vail Parent Network
Calvin and Nancy Baker – Retired VUSD Superintendent
Micah Mortensen – Benson Superintendent, former VUSD Principal, and Vail Resident
J.J. Lamb – President & CEO Vail Preservation Society
Leslie Shechter – Retired VUSD teacher after 31 years
Rob and Ellen Samuelsen – President/CEO of Smallstart Ventures Incorporated
Dana Staggs
Laurie Emery – Retired VUSD Principal of OVMS
Kathleen McNaboe – Retired VUSD Special Education Director
Debbie King – Retired VUSD Governing Board for 16 years
Jami Salyers
Mark Tate – Retired VUSD Board Member and Lynnette Tate
JV Nyman
Bruce and Sandy Whitehouse – Retired CdT Fire Chief and Former CdT Fire Board Chair
Steffanie Stark – Former GM of Greater Vail Community ReSources
Jean & Brad Peglow
Catherine Byars – Founder of Vail Parent Network and Brian Byars
Stacy Winstryg – COVE Chair, President of Vail School District Foundation, and Founder of Vail Parent Network and Sig Winstryg
Rob Sanchez – Vail School District Foundation Board Member
Steve & Carol Langford – Make a difference Day Committee and Vail Serves Vail
Jeff Logsdon – Pastor Hope Church and former President of Greater Vail Area Chamber of Commerce
Matt & Tanya Hoose – Former Citizens of Vail for Education chair
Kiki Ngo – Citizens of Vail for Education Board Member
Cole & Carol Thies – Vail Family University
Sid & Tina Henderson
Dan & Tanya Korth
Chris & Aubry Wilkes
Jillian Slade – Former VUSD Teacher
Kyle & Cathy Estes
Clint & Lis Bell
Hyte & Jennifer Johnson
Margaret Burkholder – Retired VUSD Governing Board Member for 12 years
Bob & Sandra Mooney – Mooney Insurance Agency, 25-year Vail Resident
Jacob & Colette Campbell
Justin & Hannah Walker
Mike Fester – Former OVMS Principal
Ron Burton – Former VUSD Employee
Ben & Sierra Turner
Steve & Jen Cox
Chris & Michelle Salvagio
MaRico Tippett – Founder of Vail Parent Network
Linda Feltheim – Founder of Vail Parent Network and Scott Feltheim
Karl & Sheri Toledo
Robert & Cassie Fuller
Devin & Haley Estes
Keeley Hurley
Craig Anderson
Ernie & Kathy Mattern
Joe & Jenn Marseglia
Matt & Tara Schilb
Janette Akins
Connie Erickson – Retired VUSD Principal
Mark & Amanda Biagi
Del Freeborn
Jason & Nancy Davis
Javier Olono & Brittney Davis-Olono
Raymond & Lupe Romero
Joe & Gigi Annunziato
Taber Bingham
Jean Vickers Crawford & John Crawford
Marcia Johnson
Chuck & Heather Bersbach
Stuart Douglass – Former President of Vail School Board Foundation
Andre’ & Keri Mixon
Glenn & Sherri Wilcock
Jeremy Kelly
Lance & Sharon Brown
Jeremy & Ginny Graves
Justin & Reyna Peery
Kevin & Allison Minch
Devin Pratt
Dan & Stacy Lowe
Karleene Talley
Brandon & Kathy King
Cindi Carson – Retired VUSD Teacher
Noel & Courtney Ragen
Carrie Burdon – Former VUSD Teacher
Diego & Amy Vargas
Eric & Heather Dobrynski
Lisa Higgins
Pam Gorecki
Lora Irby
Nicole Whitt
Jason & Judy Powell
Casey Stockdale
Jeremy & Shannon Jelle
Crystal Stark – Former VUSD Music Teacher
David Hook – Pastor Christ Lutheran Vail Church
Bob Riel
Chris and Andrea Blac
Rick & Holly Radinsky
James & Jennifer Barrett
