2022 elections: Candidate questionnaire: Kevin Thompson for Corporation Commissioner

Basic biographical information:

Name: Kevin Thompson

Kevin Thompson Office they are seeking: Corporation Commissioner

Corporation Commissioner Age: 54

54 City of residence: Mesa

Mesa Occupation: Councilmember, City of Mesa. Principal, Broadmore Consulting

Councilmember, City of Mesa. Principal, Broadmore Consulting Education: B.S. Mechanical Engineering, University of Nevada, Las Vegas

B.S. Mechanical Engineering, University of Nevada, Las Vegas Previous elected office: Mesa City Council 2015-2018, re-elected 2019-2022

Mesa City Council 2015-2018, re-elected 2019-2022 Other relevant qualifications: 17 years of direct experience in the utility industry overseeing the sales, design, and installation of natural gas pipelines, and 8 years as the regulatory authority over the City of Mesa's utilities that provide electric, natural gas, water and waste water services for the City of Mesa. Kevin is a combat veteran who proudly defended America in the Gulf War as a serviceman in the United States Air Force

1. What do you see as the most important issue to address and how would you address it?

Arizona needs responsible, experienced leadership in the Corporation Commission to ensure we maintain a strong and reliable energy grid and affordable energy and water. Kevin will protect Arizonans by standing up against failed California-style policies that have de-stabilized their electric grid, driven up their utility costs, and resulted in rolling blackouts. Idealogues would drive our state to decarbonize our electric generation before technology can support that - we need to look no further than California and Texas to see what results from such a short-sighted approach. Ensuring Arizona has an "all of the above" approach to electric generation sources that include nuclear, natural gas, renewables, and new technologies like hydrogen, removes potential risks of grid failure from any one type of generation, while ensuring the utilities are generating electricity using the least cost.

Mandates and subsidies, in the form of rebates, have resulted in higher costs that our working class, fixed and low-income Arizonans cannot afford. Together with Nick Myers, my fellow Republican candidate for the ACC, will work diligently to eliminate those cost shifting programs and requirements.

Kevin has the experience and working knowledge that will enable our state to continue to grow economically while maintaining affordability and reliability in our energy grids.

2. Why should voters choose you, rather than other candidates?

Nick Myers and I bring a combined 30 plus years of boots on the ground utility and regulatory experience. In this position, experience matters - past commissions have mistakenly allowed the investment climate to worsen, ranking Arizona dead last. This means banks and investors have downgraded the utilities and the state so that borrowing money to invest in infrastructure comes at a higher interest rate. We need to work with the financial industry and stabilize the regulatory environment to improve investment and lower costs to our consumers across Arizona.

Lack of experience has also resulted in our water infrastructure to worsen, resulting in water losses and driving up costs to provide water to our residents. Kevin and Nick bring the know-how and the will to improve our water infrastructure at a time when water scarcity from drought threatens our livelihoods and economy.

3. Could you please provide a list of the people and organizations that have endorsed you?

Republican National Hispanic Assembly

Chandler Chamber of Commerce

Arizona Police Association

Mesa Police Association

Home Builders Association of Central Arizona

Commissioner O'Connor

Commissioner Olson

Commissioner Marquez-Peterson