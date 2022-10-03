2022 elections: Candidate questionnaire: Lauren Kuby for Corporation Commissioner

Basic biographical information:

Name: Lauren Kuby

Lauren Kuby Office they are seeking: Corporation Commissioner

Age: 65

65 City of residence: Tempe

Tempe Occupation: Senior Global Futures Scientist, ASU; Program Manager for ASU’s Stardust Center for Affordable Homes and the Family at the Global Institute of Sustainability & Innovation

Education: University of Chicago (BA in American History, 1980) Arizona State University (MA in Public History; Certificate in Scholarly Editing, 1992)

University of Chicago (BA in American History, 1980) Arizona State University (MA in Public History; Certificate in Scholarly Editing, 1992) Previous elected office: Tempe Councilmember 2014 - 2022, Tempe Vicemayor 2018 - 2020

Tempe Councilmember 2014 - 2022, Tempe Vicemayor 2018 - 2020 Other relevant qualifications: Arizona Municipal Water Users Association Board from 2015 - 2020, Manager of Community Outreach ASU’s Global Institute of Sustainability & Innovation 1997 - 2022; Set water and wastewater rates for the City of Tempe, 2015 - 2022

1. What do you see as the most important issue to address and how would you address it?

Transitioning to clean energy as quickly and cost effectively as possible while also addressing our historic drought.

These two issues are inextricably linked. Coal, natural gas, and nuclear power plants use more water than the city of Tucson each year, that is millions of gallons of water each day. All while solar uses 1% of the water. With climate change heating our planet at unprecedented rates, we need to stop burning fossil fuels and start using our most abundant resource: the sun. The Commission owes it to utility customers to ensure that utilities are making prudent investments in our future, investments that will benefit our health and provide good-paying jobs while keeping the grid reliable

2. Why should voters choose you, rather than other candidates?

I will work hand in hand with Commissioner Kennedy to enact policy that keeps utility rates affordable while addressing our most urgent environmental problems. I am an experienced and proven consumer advocate. I’ve never taken money from special interests like developers or utility companies, unlike my Republican opponents. I know the corrupting influence of money in politics and championed a voter-backed initiative to root out dark money in Tempe’s elections that passed with more than 90% of the vote. I will center climate change in my decision making, all while my opponents refuse to acknowledge its root causes: the burning of fossil fuels.

3. Could you please provide a list of the people and organizations that have endorsed you?

Congressman Greg Stanton

Commissioner Sandra Kennedy

Commissioner Anna Tovar

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego

Councilmember Yassamin Ansari

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero

Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick

Congressman Ruben Gallego

Congressman Raul Grijalva

Congressman Tom O’Halleran

Tempe Mayor Corey Woods

Tempe Vice Mayor Jennifer Adams

Candidate for Attorney General (and former AZ Corporation Commissioner) Kris Mayes

Former AZ Corporation Commissioner Bill Mundell

Former AZ Corporation Commissioner Renz Jennings

Living United for Change Arizona (LUCHA)

Sierra Club Grand Canyon Chapter

Working Families Party Arizona

United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 99

United Campus Workers of Arizona (member)

Arizona AFL-CIO

Arizona Pipe Trades Local 469

Communication Workers of America (member)

Vote Pro Choice

International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental, and Reinforcing Iron Workers Local 75

Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters

AFSCME Arizona

The International Union of Painters and Allied Trades

Arizona Building and Construction Trades Council

Climate Cabinet Political Action Committee