2022 elections: Candidate questionnaire: Matt Kopec for Amphitheater School District Governing Board

Basic biographical information:

Name: Matt Kopec

Matt Kopec Office they are seeking: Amphitheater School District Governing Board

Amphitheater School District Governing Board Age: 34

34 City of residence: Tucson

Tucson Occupation: Academic Partnership Coordinator at the Pima County Health Department

Academic Partnership Coordinator at the Pima County Health Department Education: BA, University of Arizona, 2011

BA, University of Arizona, 2011 Previous elected office: Amphi School Board 2019 - Present; State Representative 2016 - 2017

Amphi School Board 2019 - Present; State Representative 2016 - 2017 Other relevant qualifications: Board of Directors service at several organizations: Literacy Connects, Pyramid Federal Credit Union, Children's Advocacy Center of Southern Arizona.

1. What do you see as the most important issue to address and how would you address it?

The biggest issue we face is learning loss due to the disruption caused by the pandemic. We have seen both academic and socialization effects among almost all grade levels. To address the issue our district will continue to identify needs of students and then provide targeted intervention based on those needs. Amphi will also continually review and revise our curriculum to ensure that it is both rigorous and relevant for our students to keep them engaged and poised for success beyond graduation. Amphi has and will continue to offer enhanced summer school and other credit recovery operations.

A key component to all of this, is of course having highly trained and experienced professional teachers. We have and will continue to prioritize recruitment and retention of our excellent district staff, including providing compensation above and beyond resources provided by the State of Arizona.

2. Why should voters choose you, rather than other candidates?

My guiding principle will always be what is best for students. That is the lens which every decision I make is made through. I will not play politics or be distracted by national culture war issues.

3. Could you please provide a list of the people and organizations that have endorsed you?

Amphi Education Association

Tucson Firefighters Association

Former Congressman Jim Kolbe

Former Congressman Ron Barber

Former Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild