2022 elections: Candidate questionnaire: Nick Myers for Corporation Commissioner

Basic biographical information:

Name: Nick Myers

Nick Myers Office they are seeking: Corporation Commissioner

Corporation Commissioner Age:

City of residence: N/A (San Tan Valley)

N/A (San Tan Valley) Occupation: Policy Advisor at the Arizona Corporation Commission

Policy Advisor at the Arizona Corporation Commission Education: KU

KU Previous elected office: Precinct Committeeman, State Committeeman, 1 st Vice Chair of Pinal County Republican Committee

Precinct Committeeman, State Committeeman, 1 Vice Chair of Pinal County Republican Committee Other relevant qualifications: Successful community advocate against Johnson Utilities, 20 years software engineering and engineering management, 10 years of small business.

1. What do you see as the most important issue to address and how would you address it?

There are multiple top priorities. However, overarching is 1) Protect the ratepayer/consumer and 2) Protect the reliability and resiliency of the grid. Many things need to happen to make this a reality.

2. Why should voters choose you, rather than other candidates?

My teammate, Kevin Thompson and I have over 30 years of experience in the regulatory and utility environments. We will be the first commissioners since about 1990 to bring that level of experience and expertise to the commission. The regulatory environment in Arizona is ranked 50th in the nation and it’s time we get qualified, knowledgeable candidates on the commission that know how to stabilize our regulatory environment in a way that keeps our air conditioners running and water flowing.

3. Could you please provide a list of the people and organizations that have endorsed you?

Republican National Hispanic Assembly

Chandler Chamber of Commerce

Mesa Police Association

Arizona Police Association

Homebuilders Association of Central Arizona