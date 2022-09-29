2022 elections: Candidate questionnaire: Rosanna Gabaldón for LD 21

Basic biographical information:
- Name: Rosanna Gabaldón
- Office they are seeking: LD 21
- Age: 62
- City of residence: Sahuarita, Arizona
- Occupation: State Senator LD2
- Education: High School
- Previous elected office: 2009-2012 Council Member, Town of Sahuarita, Jan 2013- Jan 2021, State Representative LD2, Jan 2021- Present, State Senate LD2
- Other relevant qualifications: None
1. What do you see as the most important issue to address and how would you address it?
The top priority in our State to watch for is water. As the Colorado River gets more stressed, I am committed to working with Arizona's leaders and stakeholders; we must set aside differences and work together to find sustainable solutions. The Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona (WIFA) expansion enacted earlier this year is our best hope to succeed in averting a statewide water crisis.
I will advocate for fully funding our public education efforts. In general, the salaries of our teachers must increase, as well as the support staff, from the bus drivers to counselors to lunch servers. These employees work together to ensure our schools run safely and efficiently, and they need our financial support.
I advocate for economic development projects and support fair and equitable wages. Investment in the economic development of Southern Arizona benefits everyone. I will continue to address the funding needs for our roads and infrastructure.
2. Why should voters choose you, rather than other candidates?
Vote for me because I have experience and proven leadership skills and have brought some common sense to issues debated on the House and Senate floors. I believe in following through on my commitments, rolling up the sleeves to get the job done, and staying involved in our community. I have faith in our democratic system and encourage our citizens to support our community by voting, remaining diligent, and staying aware of the issues.
3. Could you please provide a list of the people and organizations that have endorsed you?
Arizona List
Progressive Turnout Project
Sierra Club
Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona
Arizona AFL-CIO
AEA Fund for Public Education
Stand for Children Arizona
Arizona Academy of Family Physicians
Arizona Technology Council
REALTORS® of Arizona Political Action Committee
Arizona Pipe Trades 469 PAC
Arizona Building and Construction Trades Council
Humane Voters of Arizona
Ironworkers Local 75
Human Rights Campaign
Home Builders Association of Central Arizona Political Action Committee (HBACA PAC)
Communications Workers of America Arizona State Council
National Association of Social Workers – Arizona Chapter
Arizona Nurses Association Political Action Committee (AzNAPAC)
