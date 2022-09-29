2022 elections: Candidate questionnaire: Rosanna Gabaldón for LD 21

Basic biographical information:

Name: Rosanna Gabaldón

Rosanna Gabaldón Office they are seeking: LD 21

LD 21 Age: 62

62 City of residence: Sahuarita, Arizona

Sahuarita, Arizona Occupation: State Senator LD2

State Senator LD2 Education: High School

High School Previous elected office: 2009-2012 Council Member, Town of Sahuarita, Jan 2013- Jan 2021, State Representative LD2, Jan 2021- Present, State Senate LD2

Other relevant qualifications: None

1. What do you see as the most important issue to address and how would you address it?

The top priority in our State to watch for is water. As the Colorado River gets more stressed, I am committed to working with Arizona's leaders and stakeholders; we must set aside differences and work together to find sustainable solutions. The Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona (WIFA) expansion enacted earlier this year is our best hope to succeed in averting a statewide water crisis.

I will advocate for fully funding our public education efforts. In general, the salaries of our teachers must increase, as well as the support staff, from the bus drivers to counselors to lunch servers. These employees work together to ensure our schools run safely and efficiently, and they need our financial support.

I advocate for economic development projects and support fair and equitable wages. Investment in the economic development of Southern Arizona benefits everyone. I will continue to address the funding needs for our roads and infrastructure.

2. Why should voters choose you, rather than other candidates?

Vote for me because I have experience and proven leadership skills and have brought some common sense to issues debated on the House and Senate floors. I believe in following through on my commitments, rolling up the sleeves to get the job done, and staying involved in our community. I have faith in our democratic system and encourage our citizens to support our community by voting, remaining diligent, and staying aware of the issues.

3. Could you please provide a list of the people and organizations that have endorsed you?

Arizona List

Progressive Turnout Project

Sierra Club

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona

Arizona AFL-CIO

AEA Fund for Public Education

Stand for Children Arizona

Arizona Academy of Family Physicians

Arizona Technology Council

REALTORS® of Arizona Political Action Committee

Arizona Pipe Trades 469 PAC

Arizona Building and Construction Trades Council

Humane Voters of Arizona

Ironworkers Local 75

Human Rights Campaign

Home Builders Association of Central Arizona Political Action Committee (HBACA PAC)

Communications Workers of America Arizona State Council

National Association of Social Workers – Arizona Chapter

Arizona Nurses Association Political Action Committee (AzNAPAC)