2022 elections: Candidate questionnaire: Sandra Kennedy for Corporation Commissioner

Basic biographical information:

Name : Sandra Kennedy

: Sandra Kennedy Office they are seeking: Corporation Commissioner

Corporation Commissioner Age: 67

67 City of residence: Phoenix

Phoenix Occupation: corporation commissioner

corporation commissioner Education: four years of college

four years of college Previous elected office: corporation commissioner 2019-present; corporation commissioner 2009-2013; six years state representative 1988-1992; six years state senator 1993-1999; Phoenix Union High School Governing Board 1990-1994

corporation commissioner 2019-present; corporation commissioner 2009-2013; six years state representative 1988-1992; six years state senator 1993-1999; Phoenix Union High School Governing Board 1990-1994 Other relevant qualifications: Tutor, Valley Christian Center and Valle Del Sol (grades 5-8); Board member, Arizona Cactus Pine Girl Scout Council; ex-Officio Member, Phoenix Community Alliance; Board member, Community Excellence Project; Member, First Institutional Baptist Church.

1. What do you see as the most important issue to address and how would you address it?

Ratepayers are seeing their electric bills spiking because of added fuel charges due to spiking natural gas and oil prices, and this will only get worse a world-wide shortages occur. Now that solar energy costs half to one third of natural gas and coal energy costs, it is time to move to a rapid conversion of Arizona’s electric power to solar energy and save ratepayers money. Also, the conversion to solar means prices will go lower, then stabilize. It also means the beginning of a sustained economic boom unprecedented in Arizona history, a Solar Renaissance, as Arizona becomes a national source of solar-powered electricity, producing endless amounts of energy, and bringing unlimited prosperity to the state. This also means plentiful, sustainable, solar jobs with good wages that will never go away.

2. Why should voters choose you, rather than other candidates?

I have the years of experience as a commissioner to be effective at watching over utilities, and the integrity to always be a consumer advocate for the people of Arizona. I have fought against corruption at the Corporation Commission and have required utilities to come clean about their spending to influence the corporation commission elections as well as others, using my subpoena power as a commissioner. I want to find the best way for people in Arizona to have reliable and affordable electricity. I am a Clean Elections candidate, and never take money from corporations.

3. Could you please provide a list of the people and organizations that have endorsed you?

AZAFL-CIO

Carpenters Local Union 1912

UA Local 469 Plumbers, Pipefitters, & HVAC Techs

Communication Workers of America

Ironworkers Local 75

Arizona Building and Construction Trades Council

Grand Canyon Chapter of the Sierra Club

Arizona Stonewall Democrats

Equality AZ