2022 elections: Candidate questionnaire: Tom Carlson for Marana School Governing Board

Name: Tom Carlson

Tom Carlson

Office they are seeking: Marana School Governing Board

Age: 58

City of residence: Tucson

Occupation: Engineer

Education: BS Mechanical Engineering, MS Industrial Engineering, MBA Finance

Previous elected office: Marana School Board since 2011
Other relevant qualifications: Grandparent of a District student, parent, concerned citizen & taxpayer, current Board member, independent thinker.

1. What do you see as the most important issue to address and how would you address it?

I want to address two issues that the Marana school district is facing right now. Due to the nationwide teacher shortage, MUSD needs to make some significant changes to how we retain teachers and staff. According to a recent RAND Corporation study, teachers are leaving the profession due to stress. MUSD can help to reduce such stress by providing liability insurance and by ensuring teachers have the supplies and materials they need for their classrooms. It is unacceptable that teachers feel the need to buy such materials themselves. In addition, we need to think outside the box to identify things that will make MUSD the employer of choice for educators and staff in Pima County. The second issue that needs immediate attention is literacy. Closing schools for more than a year was disastrous to students and we will be recovering from those decisions for many years. Our reading scores have a lot of room for improvement and, while we now have strategies in place to close the gaps, I am not convinced those strategies are meeting the needs of all students. Therefore we need to solicit ideas from reading specialists and aides to figure out what's been working for them and, equally important, what hasn't been working. This is all part of a continuous improvement process that works well in industry but which the education establishment has been slow to adopt.

2. Why should voters choose you, rather than other candidates?

My experience on the Board has allowed me to identify three specific goals for the next four years: a) improve literacy, especially by the third grade, b) transition to a data-informed method of instruction, and c) improve the operating efficiency of the district. Other candidates talk in platitudes about supporting teachers, paying teachers more money, and things like that. I have voted for policies and measures that do just those things. However, those are not goals because they are things that Boards do as part of their regular business. I have a vision for the future, and our superintendent and I are aligned. Achieving my three goals will move the Marana Unified School District towards our District's vision of becoming a national model of educational excellence. A vote for me will be a vote for someone who is laser-focused on student achievement, someone who listens to parents and considers opinions from all sides, and for someone who supports teachers and staff at every turn. Please visit www.tom4musd.com for more information.

3. Could you please provide a list of the people and organizations that have endorsed you?

I have sought and received endorsements from Ed Honea, Marana Mayor, Jon Post, Marana Vice Mayor, Marana Town Council members Herb Kai, John Officer, and Roxanne Ziegler, numerous teachers, administrators, and staff, and from more than 20,000 voters in the 2018 election. I have not sought endorsements from any political party or other organization. My span of support crosses the political aisles because I am focused on improving student achievement, which is a non-partisan and non-controversial platform.