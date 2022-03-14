 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Amado - $697,000

3 Bedroom Home in Amado - $697,000

EXQUISITE CUSTOM BUILT HOME ON 8.45 ACRES/ELEVATED LOT. GORGEOUS PANORAMIC VIEWS OF Santa Rita Mountains,Baboquivari and Tumacacori Mountains. PEACEFUL & SERENE W/BEAUTIFUL SPARKLING 60 FT. LAP POOL & COVERED PATIOS TO ENJOY VIEWS. UPGRADES GALORE; ENTER HOME THROUGH ENCLOSED COURTYARD. GOURMET KITCHEN, RUSTIC ALDER CABINETS, DAKOR STAINLESS APPLIANCES. BEAUTIFUL GRANITE ISLAND & PREP SINK. PELLA WINDOWS/DOORS; CUSTOM SLATE/TILE FIREPLACE, 12' BEAMED CEILING IN GREAT ROOM W/ FRENCH DOORS. MAIN SUITE W/SOAKING TUB/WALK IN SHOWER & SPACIOUS WALK IN CLOSET. KNOTTY PINE SOLID DOORS. 2 TANKLESS WATER HEATERS, WATER SOFTENER. SPLIT FLOOR PLAN W/CONNECTING BATH; SLIDER OUT TO BOTH PATIOS FROM BDRMS. REGISTERED WELL/3 CAR GARAGE W/EXTENSION FOR STORAGE/400 AMP ELECTRIC PANEL. THIS YOUR DREAM HOM

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News