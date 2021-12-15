 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Benson - $169,500

Looking for a new home!? This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom property is the one for you! Be welcomed by a delightful landscape, paver driveway, and relaxing porch. Inside, you'll find a comfortable living room with large windows laminate floor, and a soothing palette; ideal for receiving guests. Well-equipped eat-in kitchen with wall moulding, plenty of wood cabinets, and sizable counter space. AZ room excellent to spend time during the summer evenings. The main retreat boasts soft carpet, bountiful natural light, and ceiling fan. Spacious backyard with cozy covered patio, storage shed, and endless potential to add your personal touches. Don't wait until it's gone! Call now!

