WOWZERS, you don't want to miss this one! This charming 1928 home has a white picket fence, a large front covered porch, mature trees and has been fully renovated, 10ft ceiling- it's the home your dreams were made of. It was - stripped down to the bones and then rebuilt. New plumbing, new electrical, new kitchen, new water heater, new heat pump, and even a new front porch/deck.The entire upstairs was redone to be the primary suite with a large bedroom and full bathroom. Even the location is perfect, as it's right in the heart of Benson- so it's close to absolutely everything! Come see your new home today!
3 Bedroom Home in Benson - $240,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
As of Sunday night, the Pac-12 had not taken any disciplinary action against either coach.
- Updated
Staffing shortages and restricted communication with hospital administration have put patients at risk, nurses said at a protest Thursday.
I wonder if any of my readers have thought about this. Why did you get the 2022 cost-of-living increase in your January Social Security checks…
- Updated
Tucson police were searching for a driver who fled after fatally hitting a woman in a wheelchair who was crossing a midtown street.
- Updated
Your guide to Sabino Canyon Recreation Area: We'll tell you about shuttles through the canyon, if pets are allowed, where to see water after rain falls in Tucson, and more.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: In the works since last April, Guadalajara's Mexican restaurant is open in Marana, serving its classic dishes.
- Updated
State has required quality testing of marijuana sold in dispensaries since November 2020.
- Updated
Jo Schneider founded Bentley's so she could have and raise her sons, Ben and Eli, in a safe space, filled with community. She made that space home for generations of Tucsonans. The Schneider family can still be found at its downtown restaurants LaCo and TallBoys.
- Updated
Rep. John Kavanagh's bill, HB 2131, would override any homeowner association rules requiring lawns to be seeded with real grass
Read the transcript of the beautiful, phenomenal speech with lots of words