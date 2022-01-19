 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Benson - $240,000

WOWZERS, you don't want to miss this one! This charming 1928 home has a white picket fence, a large front covered porch, mature trees and has been fully renovated, 10ft ceiling- it's the home your dreams were made of. It was - stripped down to the bones and then rebuilt. New plumbing, new electrical, new kitchen, new water heater, new heat pump, and even a new front porch/deck.The entire upstairs was redone to be the primary suite with a large bedroom and full bathroom. Even the location is perfect, as it's right in the heart of Benson- so it's close to absolutely everything! Come see your new home today!

