 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Benson - $352,000

3 Bedroom Home in Benson - $352,000

Garces was located on the east side of the Huachuca mountains, just west of Hereford.. Named after the Friar Francisco Garces, a Spanish Catholic missionary priest, and first European to meet the Mojave Indians in 1775. The Mojaves journeyed with Garces to the west coast in a route later known to the pioneers as the Mojave Road.LARGE LOT9 ft. to 11 ft. ceilings throughout the home3 Bedroom Split Floor PlanCovered Porches, 228 sq. ft.2 Car Garage, 525 sq. ft.Total of 2151 square feet under roof

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News