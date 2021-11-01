 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Benson - $363,660

The town of Pearce was established in 1884 by James Pearce, miner and cattleman.. After dismounting his horse, he sat down and relaxed, idly picking up a rock and hitting it on a nearby rock ledge. It broke, and the break showed gold! Thus, was born the Commonwealth mine, said to be one of the richest mines ever found in Arizona, producing over fifteen million dollars in gold.LARGE LOTGreat Room & Dining Room,Covered Porches, 400 sq. ft.2 Car Garage, 677 sq. ft.Total of 2878 square feet under roof

