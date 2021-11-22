 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Benson - $370,100

3 Bedroom Home in Benson - $370,100

In Courtland, copper was discovered in the early 1890s by Courtland Young, an owner of the Great Western Mining Company launched Courtland at the south end of the Dragoon Mountains.. The town grew very quickly to a population of 2000 and by 1921, the mined out town was essentially abandoned.LARGE LOT9 ft. to 11 ft. ceilings throughout the home3 Bedroom Split Floor PlanCovered Porches, 228 sq. ft.2 Car Garage, 525 sq. ft.Total of 2151 square feet under roof

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News