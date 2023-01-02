 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Benson - $513,093

Named for a conspicuous Reef of rock (Carr Reef), a series of quartzite cliffs running along the eastern side of the Huachuca Mountains, a noted landmark.LARGE LOTGreat Room & Dining RoomCovered Porches, 1118 sq.. ft.2 Car plus RV Garage, 1418 sq. ft.Total of 4337 square feet under roof

