3 Bedroom Home in Benson - $543,100

Tombstone, The Town Too Tough to Die, is the most famous of Arizona mining camps.. Located in the Mule Mountains at an elevation of 4,426 feet, similar to the Elevation of Red Hawk at the J6. The old courthouse has become a museum of Wild West history and the whole town has been designated a national historic landmark.LARGE LOTSanta Fe StyleGreat Room/Kitchen, Dining Room, Breakfast NookCovered Porches, 527 sq. ft.2 Car Garage, 704 sq. ft.Total of 3433 square feet under roof

