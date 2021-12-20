 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Copenhagen Imports
3 Bedroom Home in Benson - $608,200

3 Bedroom Home in Benson - $608,200

The term Sky Island, mountain island in a desert sea, was popularized by nature writer Weldon Heald, a resident of southeastern Arizona.. The term salutes the beauty of the southwest.LARGE LOT Great Room & Dining Room,Covered Porches, 1029 sq. ft.3 Car Garage, 815 sq. ft.Total of 4385 square feet under roof

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News