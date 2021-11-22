 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Benson - $667,500

The Boston and Arizona Mining company built a small mill about four miles north of Charleston to process the ore they mined from Tombstones Emerald Gulch, thus the town of Emery, located in the Dragoon Mountains in 1881.LARGE LOTGreat Room, Dining RoomCovered Porches, 506 sq.. ft.2 Car Garage, 710 sq. ft.Total of 3890 square feet under roofOptional 3rd car garage

