3 Bedroom Home in Benson - $709,300

The town of Palmerlee was initially a mining camp know as Reef and if you hike into the area you will see a geological feature that gave it this name.. The towns name was then changed to Palmerlee in the early 1900s. And then finally to Garces. LARGE LOT Great Room & Dining Room Covered Porches, 644 sq. ft. 3 Car Garage, 1112 sq. ft Total of 4851 square feet under roof

