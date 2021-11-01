 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Benson - $792,300

Middlemarch mining camp was located in the middle pass of the Dragoon mountains about 6 miles southwest of Pearce.. Said to have been the middle march of the military in early days between Fort Bowie and Fort Huachuca. LARGE LOT Great Room & Dining Room Covered Porches, 533 sq. ft. 3 Car Garage, 865 sq. ft. Total of 4912 square feet under roof

